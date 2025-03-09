Left Menu

Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra Government for Alleged Favoritism Towards Adani Group

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, accused the Maharashtra government of favoring the Adani Group in Mumbai's Dharavi redevelopment. He alleged economic erosion of the city and criticized the shift of projects to Gujarat. Thackeray claimed intentional financial pressures on public transport and called for economic incentives for Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of deliberate favoritism towards the Adani Group in the redevelopment of Mumbai's Dharavi, potentially undermining the city's economy.

Speaking at a party event, Thackeray highlighted the relocation of major projects to Gujarat and Delhi, alleging a systematic effort to weaken Mumbai's financial status. He underscored the impact on Maharashtra's economy and public transport sector.

Thackeray demanded incentives similar to those offered to Gujarat's GIFT City to preserve Mumbai's economic significance, while criticizing the government's prioritization of corporate interests over public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

