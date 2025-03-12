Left Menu

Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Tariff Uncertainty

European and global markets are seeing a boost as progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine raises investor sentiment. However, uncertainty over tariffs, especially in the U.S., continues to affect market stability. US President Trump's fluctuating tariff policies have added volatility to the stock market.

European and global markets are poised for a boost as investor sentiment is buoyed by progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. The euro reached its highest level in five months, while European stocks are set to open higher amid these developments.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., President Trump's mixed signals on tariffs, particularly on steel and aluminum from Canada, have stirred uncertainty. His recent reversal of a pledge to double tariffs led to a steep decline in market valuations, with significant impacts on the S&P 500.

The market's focus also turns to U.S. inflation data, with traders anticipating a potential Federal Reserve rate cut. These elements, along with possible developments in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, are key factors influencing market movements this week.

