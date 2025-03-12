Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests 'Karz Ka Budget'

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs protested against the BJP-led government's budget proposal, accusing it of burdening the state with debt. Holding symbolic 'Karz ki Potli', they criticized the government for neglecting youth employment, farmers, and vulnerable groups, while prioritizing branding over welfare.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold demonstration, Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh launched a protest against the BJP-led state government prior to the budget presentation. The scene unfolded in Bhopal, where the lawmakers gathered before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a location imbued with symbolic resistance.

Clad in protest attire, the Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, brandished black 'Potlis' on their heads adorned with the message 'Karz ki Potli'. Generously festooned with chains, the demonstration aimed to highlight what they see as the government's failure to tackle a mounting debt crisis, alleging a burden of ₹50,000 per capita.

Singhar criticized the government's lack of focus on the pressing needs of farmers, youth, and marginalized communities. He denounced the budget as a 'Karz ka budget', questioning its ability to stimulate employment or cover necessary state welfare, despite high-profile spending on events like the Global Investors Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

