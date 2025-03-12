Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a significant visit to Mauritius, where he was honored with the Grand Commander award and signed eight MoUs to bolster bilateral ties. The discussions focused on enhancing strategic partnerships, promoting trade, and cooperation in sectors like maritime security and MSME enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:59 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a landmark two-day visit to Mauritius, strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. During the visit, Modi was bestowed with the country's highest national award and participated in the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), fortifying strategic partnerships.

The agreements, which focus on a range of sectors such as trade and maritime security, signify a step towards an enhanced strategic partnership. These include provisions for using national currencies for cross-border transactions as well as joint efforts in combating money laundering and fostering cooperation in the MSME sector.

Reflecting on the visit, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of the centuries-old friendship shared by India and Mauritius and outlined a bold vision for the development of the Global South. The visit concluded with Modi participating in cultural rituals and reiterating the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

