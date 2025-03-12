Political Clash Over Railways: Harvard Lecture Sparks Controversy in Indian Parliament
Sanjay Kumar Jha criticized Lalu Prasad Yadav for being invited to Harvard despite his corruption charges, sparking a dispute with RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha. Discussions in the Rajya Sabha highlighted Bihar's increased rail budget and issues like rail accidents and railway concessions, prompting calls for accountability and improvement.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate in the Indian Parliament, Janata Dal member Sanjay Kumar Jha criticized former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's invitation to lecture at Harvard University. Yadav, currently out on bail for corruption charges, was targeted amid discussions on the Ministry of Railways' operations.
The rail budget allocation for Bihar was a focal point, with significant funds earmarked for the state in the upcoming budget. The discussions highlighted ongoing political rivalries, notably between JD(U) and RJD, despite their coalition history in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan.
Opposition members raised concerns over rail safety and operational efficiency. Calls were made for accountability following accidents, along with demands to improve facilities and restore concessions for various passenger groups.
