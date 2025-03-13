Left Menu

Telangana CM Critiques BJP's Delimitation Plans

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has condemned the BJP-led central government for its proposed delimitation exercise, alleging bias against Southern states. He joined Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in opposing the plan, emphasizing the need for a united political stance against what he describes as 'vendetta politics.'

Updated: 13-03-2025 13:07 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy voiced strong opposition against the BJP-led central government on Thursday, criticizing their upcoming delimitation plans for 2026. He accused the party of targeting Southern states where the BJP has struggled to gain a foothold, labeling their political maneuvers as 'vendetta politics.'

CM Reddy revealed his discussions with a DMK delegation, headed by MP Kanimozhi, about the issue. Invited to a meeting by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Reddy expressed his support for Stalin's stance against the proposed plans. The Telangana CM highlighted BJP's alleged conspiracy against Southern states, seeing it as a challenge to federalism.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao echoed similar views, asserting that the BJP's actions favor Northern interests. Both Tamil Nadu CM and Congress leaders argue that delimitation could unfairly reduce Southern states' Lok Sabha representation by 26 seats, urging political unity to combat the changes.

