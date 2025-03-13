Left Menu

Protests in Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Probe into Gold and Corruption Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, demanding an inquiry into a former constable's corruption case, protested in the State Assembly. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticized the government for its inaction, while gold and cash seizures from a suspect added urgency to their calls for transparency.

Congress MLAs holding protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic display of dissent, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs staged a protest on the State Assembly's premises, demanding an investigation into alleged corruption involving a former constable of the State Transport Department. Led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, the Congress members wore black shirts with skeleton sketches, symbolizing the state's financial decay.

Singhar challenged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and questioned government inaction despite possessing evidence against Minister Govind Singh Rajput and others. He accused the administration of shielding corrupt figures, highlighting gold bricks recovered in Bhopal as evidence of illicit wealth.

The Lokayukta police arrested former constable Saurabh Sharma and associates, uncovering assets disproportionate to known income. Meanwhile, the discovery of 52 kg of gold and nearly Rs 10 crore in cash in an abandoned car heightened calls for a thorough probe.

