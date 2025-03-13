Left Menu

Mumbai Court Warns SP MLA Abu Azmi Over Controversial Remarks

Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi was cautioned by a Mumbai court for making controversial statements about Mughal ruler Aurangzeb that could incite riots. Granted anticipatory bail, Azmi is advised to exercise restraint during interviews. The politician denies malicious intent, saying his remarks were spontaneous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:46 IST
Abu Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has issued a stern warning to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi over his controversial remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb during an interview. The court cautioned Azmi that his statements could potentially incite riots, urging him to exercise restraint in his future interviews.

Additional Sessions Judge V G Raghuwanshi granted Azmi anticipatory bail, emphasizing that a senior politician like him must be aware of his responsibility and the potential implications of his public comments. Azmi's remarks have been criticized for igniting religious sentiments, particularly given the backdrop of increased tension following the release of a popular film.

The court noted that the investigation was still in its early stages and criticized law enforcement for not securing video evidence of the interview. Despite opposing arguments from the prosecution, which highlighted the volatile nature of religious sentiments, the judge deemed it inappropriate to pass judgment on the substance of Azmi's comments at this juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

