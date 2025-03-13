Tassoulas Takes Presidency: A Unifying Choice for Greece

ATHENS—In a significant appointment, Constantine Tassoulas, an experienced lawyer and member of the centre-right ruling party, was sworn in as Greece's new president on Thursday. The ceremony marks a political shift following the end of Katerina Sakellaropoulou's five-year term earlier this March.

The nomination came from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who praised Tassoulas for his extensive political background and noted his 'unifying spirit' as crucial in his decision-making process. The role of president, while largely ceremonial, is pivotal in symbolizing national unity and continuity.

Tassoulas's appointment aims to uphold these values as Greece navigates its current political landscape. His presence is expected to reinforce stability within the government, mirroring the strategic foresight of the Prime Minister's administration.

