Tamil Nadu's Bold Move: Rupee Symbol Controversy in Budget 2025-26

The Tamil Nadu government has sparked controversy by replacing the Devanagari rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its budget logo for 2025-26. While the ruling DMK claims it reflects inclusive governance, the BJP criticizes it as undermining national unity. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over language policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST
In a bold move amid ongoing language tensions with the central government, Tamil Nadu has opted to replace the Devanagari rupee symbol in its 2025-26 budget logo with a Tamil letter. This decision, announced by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, is set to be debated as the budget is tabled in the state Assembly on Friday.

The logo now features 'ru,' the initial letter of the Tamil term 'Rubaai' for rupee, coupled with the slogan 'everything for all,' which the ruling DMK claims underscores its model of inclusive governance. This alteration has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, while the DMK questions the validity of such objections.

The issue arises amidst broader disputes regarding the three-language policy under the National Education Policy, alleged by the DMK to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. The DMK reiterates its commitment to a two-language policy, maintaining Tamil and English as the state's official languages.

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

