Left Menu

Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: India's Strategic Balancing Act

Prakash Karat, CPI(M) leader, criticizes India's deeper strategic alliance with the US post-2008 nuclear deal, particularly under Trump's administration. He advocates for improved relations with China to maintain strategic autonomy in a multipolar world, highlighting recent diplomatic improvements and potential opportunities, despite emerging challenges under Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:00 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: India's Strategic Balancing Act
  • Country:
  • India

The 2008 nuclear deal with the United States, initially opposed by the Left, has solidified a strategic alliance between India and the US, according to CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat. Karat expressed concerns over the implications of Donald Trump's presidency for India, urging improved relations with China to maintain balance.

In an interview with PTI, Karat, the Interim Coordinator of CPI(M), emphasized the need for India's strategic autonomy amid increasing global complexity. He explained that while India need not become allies with China, fostering amicable relations with the northern neighbor could enhance India's position in a multipolar world.

Karat referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, during which he asserts Trump pressured India into purchasing more American arms and increased oil and gas imports. Highlighting strategic autonomy, Karat suggested rethinking foreign policy approaches to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape under Trump's unpredictable presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025