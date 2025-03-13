Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: India's Strategic Balancing Act

The 2008 nuclear deal with the United States, initially opposed by the Left, has solidified a strategic alliance between India and the US, according to CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat. Karat expressed concerns over the implications of Donald Trump's presidency for India, urging improved relations with China to maintain balance.

In an interview with PTI, Karat, the Interim Coordinator of CPI(M), emphasized the need for India's strategic autonomy amid increasing global complexity. He explained that while India need not become allies with China, fostering amicable relations with the northern neighbor could enhance India's position in a multipolar world.

Karat referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, during which he asserts Trump pressured India into purchasing more American arms and increased oil and gas imports. Highlighting strategic autonomy, Karat suggested rethinking foreign policy approaches to navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape under Trump's unpredictable presidency.

