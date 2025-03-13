Call for Unity Amid Holi Festivities Sparks Debate Over Mosque Covering

As Holi celebrations approach, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has called for unity and respect, urging people not to politicize the festival. He emphasized the importance of consent before applying colors to Muslims and encouraged the community to avoid conflicts, highlighting the values of brotherhood and forgiveness.

In a preventive measure, several mosques in Uttar Pradesh have been covered with tarpaulin sheets, a decision made by local authorities to maintain communal harmony during the festival. The move aims to prevent any incidents that could disturb peace, with the notable covering of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Opposition to this measure comes from Maulana Sajid Rashidi, President of the All India Imam Association, who condemned the administration's order as a conspiracy. Rashidi criticized the decision, arguing it targets Muslims unfairly and is unconstitutional, fueling a debate over the balance between security and discrimination.

