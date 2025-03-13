Left Menu

Call for Unity Amid Holi Festivities Sparks Debate Over Mosque Covering

Amid Holi celebrations, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi urges against politicizing festivals and calls for mutual respect. Mosques in Uttar Pradesh were covered to prevent disputes, drawing criticism from Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who alleges a conspiracy against Muslims. The debate highlights tensions between maintaining harmony and perceived discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:26 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Holi celebrations approach, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has called for unity and respect, urging people not to politicize the festival. He emphasized the importance of consent before applying colors to Muslims and encouraged the community to avoid conflicts, highlighting the values of brotherhood and forgiveness.

In a preventive measure, several mosques in Uttar Pradesh have been covered with tarpaulin sheets, a decision made by local authorities to maintain communal harmony during the festival. The move aims to prevent any incidents that could disturb peace, with the notable covering of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

Opposition to this measure comes from Maulana Sajid Rashidi, President of the All India Imam Association, who condemned the administration's order as a conspiracy. Rashidi criticized the decision, arguing it targets Muslims unfairly and is unconstitutional, fueling a debate over the balance between security and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

