Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Three-Day Visit to Northeast India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day visit to Northeast India, including stops in Assam and Mizoram. His itinerary includes inaugurating a police academy, relocating Assam Rifles, attending a Bodo conference, and reviewing legal progress with regional leaders before returning to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:29 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to arrive in Jorhat on Friday night for a three-day tour of the Northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram.

Upon arrival, Shah will travel to Dergaon in Golaghat district and spend the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. The following morning, he is scheduled to inaugurate the academy before heading to Mizoram for further engagements.

In Mizoram, Shah will participate in the relocation ceremony of the Assam Rifles establishment. Later, he will attend the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union in Kokrajhar and review progress on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with regional CMs before departing for New Delhi on Sunday night.

