NATO Urges Increase in Weapons Production
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for NATO members to increase weapons production to keep pace with Russia and China. During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Rutte highlighted the production gap that NATO faces, seeking strategic enhancements amidst global competition.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during his visit to the White House on Thursday, underscored the need for enhanced weapons production among NATO members.
Rutte raised concerns about the alliance's lagging production capabilities compared to global competitors Russia and China.
In discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, he stressed the urgency of addressing this strategic shortfall.
