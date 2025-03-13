Tamil Nadu's Bold Symbol Swap Ignites Political Uproar

The Tamil Nadu government has replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol in its budgetary documents with a Tamil letter, escalating an ongoing language dispute with the central government.

This unprecedented action comes amidst criticisms of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the state government claims furthers Hindi imposition.

The move has drawn significant political backlash from the BJP, accusing the ruling DMK party of promoting secessionist sentiments and betraying national unity.

