Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Bold Symbol Swap Ignites Political Uproar

The Tamil Nadu government replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol in its state budget with a Tamil letter, sparking a political conflict with the Centre. Critics describe this move as regional chauvinism, while supporters argue it's a stand against Hindi imposition under NEP 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:29 IST
Tamil Nadu's Bold Symbol Swap Ignites Political Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol in its budgetary documents with a Tamil letter, escalating an ongoing language dispute with the central government.

This unprecedented action comes amidst criticisms of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the state government claims furthers Hindi imposition.

The move has drawn significant political backlash from the BJP, accusing the ruling DMK party of promoting secessionist sentiments and betraying national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025