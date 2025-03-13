Tamil Nadu's Bold Symbol Swap Ignites Political Uproar
The Tamil Nadu government replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol in its state budget with a Tamil letter, sparking a political conflict with the Centre. Critics describe this move as regional chauvinism, while supporters argue it's a stand against Hindi imposition under NEP 2020.
The Tamil Nadu government has replaced the Devanagari rupee symbol in its budgetary documents with a Tamil letter, escalating an ongoing language dispute with the central government.
This unprecedented action comes amidst criticisms of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which the state government claims furthers Hindi imposition.
The move has drawn significant political backlash from the BJP, accusing the ruling DMK party of promoting secessionist sentiments and betraying national unity.
