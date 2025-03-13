Left Menu

U.S. and Venezuela Resume Migrant Deportation Flights Amid Political Tensions

Venezuela and the U.S. have agreed to restart deportation flights for migrants, following a pause initiated last month. U.S. diplomat Richard Grenell confirmed the resumption. Discussions also covered migration and sanctions. Previously, Chevron's revoked license affected flights, spurring economic challenges amid electoral conflicts in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:35 IST
In a development highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions, Venezuela and the United States have agreed to resume deportation flights for migrants after a pause last month, officials from both nations announced on Thursday.

Richard Grenell, a U.S. diplomat and special envoy for President Trump, confirmed in a social media post that the flights would recommence on Friday. Venezuelan legislator Jorge Rodriguez indicated that the agreement ensures the protection of migrant rights amidst complex negotiations over migration and sanctions.

The renewed agreement follows a January visit by Grenell to Caracas, where he addressed several diplomatic issues. The talks resulted in the release of Americans detained in Venezuela, although recent U.S. actions, like the revocation of an oil license, have sparked new economic and political tensions.

