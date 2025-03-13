U.S. and Venezuela Resume Migrant Deportation Flights Amid Political Tensions

In a development highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions, Venezuela and the United States have agreed to resume deportation flights for migrants after a pause last month, officials from both nations announced on Thursday.

Richard Grenell, a U.S. diplomat and special envoy for President Trump, confirmed in a social media post that the flights would recommence on Friday. Venezuelan legislator Jorge Rodriguez indicated that the agreement ensures the protection of migrant rights amidst complex negotiations over migration and sanctions.

The renewed agreement follows a January visit by Grenell to Caracas, where he addressed several diplomatic issues. The talks resulted in the release of Americans detained in Venezuela, although recent U.S. actions, like the revocation of an oil license, have sparked new economic and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)