Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Battle

Donald Trump has taken his battle to limit automatic U.S. birthright citizenship to the Supreme Court. The Trump administration has asked the justices to reconsider a national block imposed on his immigration policy.

The Justice Department challenges the nationwide injunctions against Trump's order issued by courts in several states. Officials argue these injunctions should not apply universally and ought to be limited to individual plaintiffs, stating that universal injunctions have increased dramatically since Trump's administration began.

Critics claim Trump's directive violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution. Multiple federal judges have blocked its nationwide execution, reflecting the ongoing legal and political struggle over immigration and citizenship laws in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)