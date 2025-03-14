Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Battle

Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to support his federal restrictions on automatic U.S. birthright citizenship. The Justice Department seeks to narrow existing judicial injunctions. Trump's order, considered by many as unconstitutional, faces opposition due to its challenge to the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 01:26 IST
Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Battle

Donald Trump has taken his battle to limit automatic U.S. birthright citizenship to the Supreme Court. The Trump administration has asked the justices to reconsider a national block imposed on his immigration policy.

The Justice Department challenges the nationwide injunctions against Trump's order issued by courts in several states. Officials argue these injunctions should not apply universally and ought to be limited to individual plaintiffs, stating that universal injunctions have increased dramatically since Trump's administration began.

Critics claim Trump's directive violates the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution. Multiple federal judges have blocked its nationwide execution, reflecting the ongoing legal and political struggle over immigration and citizenship laws in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

