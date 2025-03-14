Left Menu

Bulgaria's Election Recount Shakes Political Stability

A partial recount of Bulgaria's October election led to the loss of seats for 16 lawmakers, redistributing them primarily to the nationalist Velichie Party. This adjustment leaves the GERB-led coalition with a slim majority, intensifying political instability in Bulgaria amidst ongoing coalition challenges and efforts towards Eurozone accession.

In a surprising twist to Bulgaria's political landscape, 16 lawmakers have lost their seats following a partial recount of the October elections. The Constitutional Court's decision came after a complaint by the Velichie Party, which initially failed to meet the 4% threshold for parliamentary entry by just a few votes.

The recount, as confirmed by the election commission, granted Velichie 10 seats, with the remaining six seats going to four smaller parties. This reallocation knocked the GERB-led coalition down by five seats, although it retains a slim majority with 121 seats in the 240-seat parliament.

This shake-up adds to the uncertainty in Bulgaria's political scene, notorious for its fractured parties and difficulty in forming stable coalitions. The government, recently formed under Rosen Zhelyazkov's leadership, seeks stability to expedite European Union funds and progress towards the Eurozone, with accession now aimed for January 2026.

