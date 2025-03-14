Putin Backs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions

President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, though with significant conditions. He emphasized that the ceasefire must address the root causes of the war and cited many details that require clarification.

Putin's endorsement seems to signal goodwill towards Washington, potentially paving the way for future discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Putin's supportive stance, numerous conditions indicate that a swift ceasefire may not be forthcoming.

Trump responded positively, highlighting the potential for a deal while acknowledging Moscow's need to confirm its readiness. As negotiations continue, Ukraine remains skeptical of Russia's motives, viewing it as a stalling tactic to reinforce its military positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)