Left Menu

Putin Backs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions

President Vladimir Putin supports the U.S. ceasefire proposal in Ukraine but insists on addressing the root causes of the conflict and various details. The heavily conditioned support signals potential for further talks with President Trump; however, the ceasefire's complexity hints at a delayed resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 02:26 IST
Putin Backs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions
Putin

President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, though with significant conditions. He emphasized that the ceasefire must address the root causes of the war and cited many details that require clarification.

Putin's endorsement seems to signal goodwill towards Washington, potentially paving the way for future discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Putin's supportive stance, numerous conditions indicate that a swift ceasefire may not be forthcoming.

Trump responded positively, highlighting the potential for a deal while acknowledging Moscow's need to confirm its readiness. As negotiations continue, Ukraine remains skeptical of Russia's motives, viewing it as a stalling tactic to reinforce its military positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025