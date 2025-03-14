Greenland: Trump's Arctic Ambition Faces Nordic Resistance

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has reinforced his stance on acquiring Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, for enhanced international security. During a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump emphasized the island's strategic significance, suggesting possible NATO involvement in the annexation process.

Greenland's political leaders, including outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede and Jens-Frederik Nielsen of the pro-business Demokraatit party, have categorically rejected Trump's overtures, citing them as inappropriate. Despite the U.S. president's assertions, opinion polls indicate most Greenlanders oppose joining the U.S.

While Trump's proposition of annexing Greenland faces steadfast resistance, he has not relented on the issue, indicating a potential bolstering of U.S. military bases there. In his justification, Trump alluded to Greenland's critical geographic position and its value for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)