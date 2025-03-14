Left Menu

Senate Democrats Rally to Avert Government Shutdown

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer announced his support for a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. His pledge signals Democratic commitment to avoiding shutdown chaos, a concern heightened by President Trump's aggressive push to close federal operations, which Democrats argue disrupts governmental functions.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared his intention to vote in favor of a stopgap funding bill, a move that underscores Democratic efforts to forestall a potential government shutdown. Schumer's decision marks a critical step in ensuring the government remains operational.

Addressing Congress, Schumer emphasized the Democratic stance against unnecessary governmental chaos. "I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down," he stated, highlighting the significance of keeping federal operations intact.

Democrats remain wary of a possible shutdown, particularly as President Donald Trump's calls for extensive closures continue to cause disruptions. By backing the funding bill, Democrats aim to maintain stability and avert the chaos that a shutdown would bring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

