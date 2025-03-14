Schumer Backs Republican Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

In a strategic move, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer declared he would back a Republican-drafted stopgap funding bill to prevent a looming government shutdown. This decision signals a bipartisan effort to maintain government operations as the funding deadline approaches.

Schumer's announcement follows the Republican-controlled House's approval of the bill earlier in the week. During a Senate speech, he acknowledged the contentious nature of his choice, given the bill's Republican origins and the opposition from fellow Democrats.

While the White House remained silent on Schumer's decision, Schumer articulated his reasoning by citing potential disruptions from a shutdown, specifically highlighting concerns over President Trump's plans to consolidate power and concerns about Elon Musk's role in operational decisions.

