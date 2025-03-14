Left Menu

Schumer Backs Republican Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer announced his support for a Republican stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. Despite discord within his party, Schumer emphasized the need to avoid chaos from a shutdown, which could empower Trump and Elon Musk to selectively reopen federal agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 05:59 IST
Schumer Backs Republican Bill to Avert Government Shutdown
Chuck Schumer

In a strategic move, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer declared he would back a Republican-drafted stopgap funding bill to prevent a looming government shutdown. This decision signals a bipartisan effort to maintain government operations as the funding deadline approaches.

Schumer's announcement follows the Republican-controlled House's approval of the bill earlier in the week. During a Senate speech, he acknowledged the contentious nature of his choice, given the bill's Republican origins and the opposition from fellow Democrats.

While the White House remained silent on Schumer's decision, Schumer articulated his reasoning by citing potential disruptions from a shutdown, specifically highlighting concerns over President Trump's plans to consolidate power and concerns about Elon Musk's role in operational decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025