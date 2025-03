Columbia University Punishes Students Amid Controversial Protests

Columbia University revealed disciplinary actions against students who occupied a campus building during last spring's pro-Palestinian protests. The move coincides with federal backlash over perceived antisemitism handling.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong acknowledged the legitimacy of concerns while outlining ongoing cooperation with the government. Protest actions elicited diverse allegations of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and racism.

Amid escalating tensions, the administration has intensified measures against perceived pro-Hamas actions, leading to controversial detentions and legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)