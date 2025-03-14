Trump's TikTok Tangle: Navigating the Sale of a Social Media Giant

In an effort to address national security concerns, President Donald Trump is aiming to finalize the sale of TikTok within a designated time frame. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking to Fox Business, confirmed ongoing discussions but withheld specific details.

The President's administration is engaging with four potential buyers for the Chinese-owned social media platform. This comes after Trump issued an executive order in January, mandating TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban in the U.S.

The order provided a 75-day grace period to delay the enforcement of the rule, underscoring the urgency and complexity of this high-stakes negotiation to ensure compliance with U.S. national security requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)