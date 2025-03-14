Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Tangle: Navigating the Sale of a Social Media Giant

The U.S. is working on selling TikTok, as President Trump aims to resolve the issue promptly. The administration is in talks with several groups regarding the sale, while a 75-day delay was ordered on enforcing the sell-or-ban directive due to national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:39 IST
Trump's TikTok Tangle: Navigating the Sale of a Social Media Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an effort to address national security concerns, President Donald Trump is aiming to finalize the sale of TikTok within a designated time frame. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking to Fox Business, confirmed ongoing discussions but withheld specific details.

The President's administration is engaging with four potential buyers for the Chinese-owned social media platform. This comes after Trump issued an executive order in January, mandating TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban in the U.S.

The order provided a 75-day grace period to delay the enforcement of the rule, underscoring the urgency and complexity of this high-stakes negotiation to ensure compliance with U.S. national security requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025