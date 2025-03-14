Trump's TikTok Tangle: Navigating the Sale of a Social Media Giant
The U.S. is working on selling TikTok, as President Trump aims to resolve the issue promptly. The administration is in talks with several groups regarding the sale, while a 75-day delay was ordered on enforcing the sell-or-ban directive due to national security concerns.
In an effort to address national security concerns, President Donald Trump is aiming to finalize the sale of TikTok within a designated time frame. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking to Fox Business, confirmed ongoing discussions but withheld specific details.
The President's administration is engaging with four potential buyers for the Chinese-owned social media platform. This comes after Trump issued an executive order in January, mandating TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a ban in the U.S.
The order provided a 75-day grace period to delay the enforcement of the rule, underscoring the urgency and complexity of this high-stakes negotiation to ensure compliance with U.S. national security requirements.
