Tumultuous Times: Columbia Protests, Diddy Charges, and U.S. Government Overhaul

Columbia University issued penalties to pro-Palestinian student protesters while Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new indictment charges. The U.S. government, under Trump, plans more federal layoffs, as diplomatic reshuffling occurs with Anny Vu overseeing the Beijing embassy. Other highlights include Hamas negotiation updates and an American Airlines incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:30 IST
Columbia University students faced disciplinary actions following pro-Palestinian protests that occupied a campus building last spring. This comes after President Trump canceled significant federal funding due to alleged poor handling of antisemitism issues. In related protests, activists gathered at Trump Tower to oppose the arrest and potential deportation of student Mahmoud Khalil.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for arraignment in Manhattan on charges linked to forcing employees into excessive work hours amid a long-standing sex trafficking operation. Meanwhile, the Trump administration anticipates further federal workforce reductions, following significant dismissals executed earlier, with Elon Musk's Department leading the downsizing initiative.

The U.S. State Department will appoint Anny Vu as temporary chargé at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing as David Perdue's ambassadorship awaits confirmation. Elsewhere, Hamas announces a truce phase with a potential hostage release. Additionally, an engine on an American Airlines flight caught fire after landing in Denver, leading to passenger evacuation.

