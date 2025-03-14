Left Menu

German Parliament to Vote on $3.26 Billion Ukraine Aid Package

The German parliament is set to vote next week on a significant aid package for Ukraine, totaling 3 billion euros. This initiative is part of a larger agreement involving Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz and the Social Democrats, as announced by Green party parliamentary co-leader Britta Hasselmann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:42 IST
German Parliament to Vote on $3.26 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German parliament is gearing up to make a pivotal decision on a substantial aid package for Ukraine. Scheduled for next week, the vote includes a financial commitment of 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion), aimed at supporting Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

This initiative forms part of a broader agreement reached with Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz and the Social Democrats. Green party parliamentary co-leader Britta Hasselmann announced the upcoming vote during a press conference, highlighting the German government's continued effort to play a supportive role internationally.

Hasselmann emphasized the consensus involved in reaching this agreement and expressed confidence in moving forward with the aid package. The vote is expected to occur in the budget committee next Tuesday, marking a significant step in German foreign aid policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025