German Parliament to Vote on $3.26 Billion Ukraine Aid Package

The German parliament is gearing up to make a pivotal decision on a substantial aid package for Ukraine. Scheduled for next week, the vote includes a financial commitment of 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion), aimed at supporting Ukraine amid ongoing challenges.

This initiative forms part of a broader agreement reached with Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz and the Social Democrats. Green party parliamentary co-leader Britta Hasselmann announced the upcoming vote during a press conference, highlighting the German government's continued effort to play a supportive role internationally.

Hasselmann emphasized the consensus involved in reaching this agreement and expressed confidence in moving forward with the aid package. The vote is expected to occur in the budget committee next Tuesday, marking a significant step in German foreign aid policy.

