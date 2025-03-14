Left Menu

Diplomatic Calls Rise Against US Sanctions On Iran

China, Russia, and Iran urge an end to US sanctions and a resumption of multinational talks about Iran's nuclear program. This follows US President Trump's new sanctions under his 'maximum pressure' strategy. Leaders from these countries emphasize diplomatic dialogue over military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:03 IST
Representatives from China, Russia, and Iran made a united call to lift US sanctions on Iran, citing the necessity to restart multinational talks about Iran's accelerating nuclear program. This coalition emerges as part of ongoing negotiations following US President Trump's sanctions and outreach attempts.

Vice Foreign Minister of China, Ma Zhaoxu, read a joint statement emphasizing the illegality of unilateral sanctions and highlighting the importance of political and diplomatic engagement. China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, echoed these sentiments, reiterating adherence to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as a foundation for a new consensus.

Meanwhile, historical tensions persist as Iran continues to enrich uranium at near weapons-grade levels, despite US-imposed economic hardships. The International Atomic Energy Agency's reports reflect significant increases in Iran's uranium stockpile, exacerbating international fears over potential nuclear armament in the region.

