G7 Nations Unite to Support Ukraine Amid Rising Global Tensions

The G7 foreign ministers grounded their differences in a unified stance supporting Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, issuing a warning to Russia to join Kyiv in a ceasefire or face heightened sanctions.

Meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, the group resolved tensions to craft a comprehensive communique, emphasizing G7 unity amid global geopolitical strains.

The communique reaffirmed support for Ukraine, highlighted security arrangements, and addressed maritime security and Taiwan Strait disputes, signaling strengthened solidarity against external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)