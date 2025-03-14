Left Menu

G7 Nations Unite to Support Ukraine Amid Rising Global Tensions

The G7 nations have resolved differences to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warning Russia to follow in accepting a ceasefire. Overcoming internal disputes, the ministers issued a communique highlighting unity on geopolitical issues and maintaining robust security arrangements, while separately addressing maritime security and the Taiwan Strait tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The G7 foreign ministers grounded their differences in a unified stance supporting Ukraine's territorial sovereignty, issuing a warning to Russia to join Kyiv in a ceasefire or face heightened sanctions.

Meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, the group resolved tensions to craft a comprehensive communique, emphasizing G7 unity amid global geopolitical strains.

The communique reaffirmed support for Ukraine, highlighted security arrangements, and addressed maritime security and Taiwan Strait disputes, signaling strengthened solidarity against external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

