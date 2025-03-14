US Undecided on Ukraine Minerals Deal
The United States is still determining the conditions for signing a minerals agreement with Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. While Ukraine is prepared to seal the deal, the U.S. has yet to finalize its terms.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Olha Stefanishyna, announced on Friday that the United States is still pondering over the conditions necessary to finalize a minerals agreement with Kyiv.
According to Stefanishyna, while the text of the agreement remains unchanged, the US has yet to determine their signing terms. Despite this, Ukraine stands ready to proceed with the signing.
The delay in decision-making reflects ongoing deliberations by the US, which could impact the strategic minerals sector and potential bilateral cooperation.
