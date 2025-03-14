Mark Carney's Historic Leap: From Banker to Canada's Prime Minister

Ex-central banker Mark Carney was formally sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister on Friday. His swearing-in ceremony, overseen by Governor General Mary Simon, marked a significant turning point for Carney, who becomes the first Canadian prime minister without substantial political experience.

Carney's priority is addressing U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which threaten the Canadian economy. The former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is set to visit London and Paris as Canada endeavors to reinforce European alliances amid strained U.S. relations.

Carney, who emerged victorious in the Liberal Party's leadership race, plans to appoint a temporary cabinet and may call for an early election. Polls suggest a tight race with the opposition Conservatives. Meanwhile, efforts to arrange talks between Carney and Trump continue as both countries navigate a tense trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)