Mark Carney's Historic Leap: From Banker to Canada's Prime Minister
Mark Carney, the former central banker, has been sworn in as Canada's Prime Minister, aiming to counter U.S. tariffs and repair strained international relations. His lack of political experience highlights an outsider's approach, with plans for a possible snap election creating uncertainty in Canadian politics.
Ex-central banker Mark Carney was formally sworn in as Canada's new Prime Minister on Friday. His swearing-in ceremony, overseen by Governor General Mary Simon, marked a significant turning point for Carney, who becomes the first Canadian prime minister without substantial political experience.
Carney's priority is addressing U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which threaten the Canadian economy. The former head of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is set to visit London and Paris as Canada endeavors to reinforce European alliances amid strained U.S. relations.
Carney, who emerged victorious in the Liberal Party's leadership race, plans to appoint a temporary cabinet and may call for an early election. Polls suggest a tight race with the opposition Conservatives. Meanwhile, efforts to arrange talks between Carney and Trump continue as both countries navigate a tense trade landscape.
