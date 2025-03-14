Left Menu

Mark Carney Takes Helm Amid Rising Tensions

Mark Carney, former central banker, is sworn in as Canada's new prime minister amid rising tensions from a trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump. Carney, succeeding Justin Trudeau, faces challenges as Trump's threats have sparked a surge in Canadian nationalism and potential electoral changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:10 IST
Mark Carney Takes Helm Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Canada

Mark Carney, former central banker, took the office as Canada's new prime minister on Friday, stepping into a high-stakes role as the nation confronts a trade war with the US and looming electoral challenges.

Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who resigned earlier this year. His leadership comes at a critical juncture, with threats from US President Donald Trump pushing Canada into a wave of nationalism that might alter political dynamics.

The situation has galvanized Canadians, as they resist proposed US tariffs and potential annexation. Carney, recognized internationally for his crisis management skills, must navigate these complexities and fortify Canada's stance on sovereignty and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025