Mark Carney Takes Helm Amid Rising Tensions

Mark Carney, former central banker, took the office as Canada's new prime minister on Friday, stepping into a high-stakes role as the nation confronts a trade war with the US and looming electoral challenges.

Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who resigned earlier this year. His leadership comes at a critical juncture, with threats from US President Donald Trump pushing Canada into a wave of nationalism that might alter political dynamics.

The situation has galvanized Canadians, as they resist proposed US tariffs and potential annexation. Carney, recognized internationally for his crisis management skills, must navigate these complexities and fortify Canada's stance on sovereignty and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)