Ahmed al-Sharaa's New Syria: Navigating a Nation's Sectarian Strife

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's new leader, aims to foster an inclusive society in a country marked by a delicate sectarian and religious mix. However, his leadership is challenged by sectarian violence, particularly against the Alawites, a minority sect that includes former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Amidst concerns about the potential imposition of strict Islamic governance, Sharaa's leadership is being closely scrutinized by both Syrians and international observers. The country remains divided, with minority groups such as Druze, Kurds, Christians, and Alawites watching closely how the new administration unfolds.

Understanding Syria's sectarian landscape is crucial, especially following the civil war that began in 2011, spearheaded by the majority Sunni Muslims against Alawite leadership. Alawites have historically faced persecution, while Sunnis have both supported and opposed the Assad regime, with Christians and Druze taking varied stances.

