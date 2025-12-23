Left Menu

Faith Amid Ruins: Palestinian Christians in Gaza Hold onto Hope

Attallah Tarazi and the Palestinian Christians in Gaza cling to faith and hope despite the devastation around them. In a community scarred by conflict, the festive spirit is dampened by loss and uncertainty. With constant reminders of war, resilience and faith shine through as they celebrate Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:51 IST
Faith Amid Ruins: Palestinian Christians in Gaza Hold onto Hope

Attallah Tarazi, a Palestinian Christian in Gaza, received Christmas gifts and joined fellow believers in singing hymns, offering moments of joy amid devastation. Despite a fragile ceasefire, the Israel-Hamas conflict casts a shadow over the beleaguered territory, affecting many traditional celebrations.

Tarazi, sheltering at the Holy Family Church compound, remains hopeful and resilient. "Our joy over Christ's birth must surpass all the bitterness we've been through," he asserts. Meanwhile, Shadi Abo Dowd grieves the loss of his mother during an Israeli attack on the church, dampening his festive spirit despite a visit from Latin patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Throughout Gaza, Christians face the challenge of celebrating amidst loss and displacement. For some, the absence of friends and family who fled during the war dims the holiday spirit. Yet, figures like Elynour Amash strive to bring joy to their families, embodying hope and steadfast faith in a fractured community.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025