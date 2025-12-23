Faith Amid Ruins: Palestinian Christians in Gaza Hold onto Hope

Attallah Tarazi, a Palestinian Christian in Gaza, received Christmas gifts and joined fellow believers in singing hymns, offering moments of joy amid devastation. Despite a fragile ceasefire, the Israel-Hamas conflict casts a shadow over the beleaguered territory, affecting many traditional celebrations.

Tarazi, sheltering at the Holy Family Church compound, remains hopeful and resilient. "Our joy over Christ's birth must surpass all the bitterness we've been through," he asserts. Meanwhile, Shadi Abo Dowd grieves the loss of his mother during an Israeli attack on the church, dampening his festive spirit despite a visit from Latin patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Throughout Gaza, Christians face the challenge of celebrating amidst loss and displacement. For some, the absence of friends and family who fled during the war dims the holiday spirit. Yet, figures like Elynour Amash strive to bring joy to their families, embodying hope and steadfast faith in a fractured community.