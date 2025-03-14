Unity Urged as U.S. Eyes Greenland Annexation: A Political Challenge Unfolds

Greenland's political landscape has reached a critical juncture following the Democrats' election victory, amid U.S. interests in the island's annexation. Party leaders are urging the creation of a broad coalition government to signal unity against Washington's advances.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leading the pro-business Democrats, emphasized the gravity of the situation in a Facebook post, stating this isn't the time for politics and division. His call to action comes as a response to President Trump's remarks on the strategic importance of Greenland.

In a joint statement, party leaders across the political spectrum rejected Trump's comments, reinforcing their stance against foreign control. The Democrats propose leveraging Greenland's untouched mineral wealth to bolster economic independence as part of the territory's move towards full sovereignty from Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)