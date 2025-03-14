Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Budget Symbol Sparks Debate Amid Allegations of Discrimination and Corruption

Congress MP Manickam Tagore dismisses Tamil Nadu's rupee symbol change as a non-issue, emphasizing central government discrimination. Meanwhile, BJP's Annamalai accuses state minister Senthil Balaji of a TASMAC scam. ED raids intensify the controversy, as both sides prepare for a legal battle.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the Tamil Nadu government's decision to replace the rupee symbol in its state budget with the Tamil symbol 'Ru' has taken a backseat to more pressing concerns. According to Congress MP Manickam Tagore, the central issue lies in what he describes as the 'discrimination' faced by Tamil Nadu from the central government.

Tagore alleges that funds earmarked for education and rural development have been halted by the Centre, urging an end to such treatment. At the same time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video revealing a Tamil alphabet-inspired rupee logo for the 2025-26 budget, which drew criticism from the opposition.

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP leader K Annamalai calls out Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji over a significant scandal involving the state-run TASMAC liquor stores, claiming the issue surpasses previous liquor scams in both size and impact. As Enforcement Directorate raids ensue, the legal battle looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

