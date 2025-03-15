Tariff Whiplash: The Economic Impact of Trump's Trade Policies

U.S. consumer sentiment has sunk to its lowest point in nearly two and a half years amid escalating fears over inflation, largely attributed to President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies. The University of Michigan reported a notable decline in sentiment, which spans political lines, citing difficulty in future financial planning.

President Trump's on-again, off-again tariff strategies and growing trade tensions have raised alarms about the potential disruption to economic expansion. These dynamics have sparked fears of rising prices and present complex challenges for the Federal Reserve as it navigates monetary policy decisions.

Specific data points reveal a drop in the Consumer Sentiment Index and a surge in inflation expectations, affecting future spending outlooks across political affiliations. The ongoing trade war and tariff instability have also triggered turmoil in financial markets, exacerbating consumer concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)