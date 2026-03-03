Transforming Stray Chaos into Canine Economy: Project MBF's Ambitious Vision for India

New Delhi, India, March 03: Sankshay Babber is advocating for state governments to embrace Project Man's Best Friend (MBF), a national initiative aimed at resolving the dog-human conflict by transforming it into an economic and governance opportunity. The project envisions harnessing a ₹15,000+ Crore regulated canine economy while generating numerous jobs.

MBF's approach treats the issue not as a menace but an opportunity, incorporating dog identification, high vaccination coverage, sterilization tracking, behavior monitoring, and systematic community dog deployment into one comprehensive system. This includes converting animal pounds into government-run animal hospitals and trauma units, enhancing sterilization capacity, expanding veterinary jobs, and offering a sustainable state revenue stream.

The initiative includes a centralized mobile app for tracking sterilization, feeding zones, and health checks. It promotes sterilization by private centers, uses society dogs as security assets, employs therapy dogs in healthcare, incentivizes the adoption of Indie dogs, and introduces taxes on foreign breeds. MBF targets reducing bite incidents, eliminating rabies, restoring order, and fostering humane governance.