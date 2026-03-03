Left Menu

Transforming Stray Chaos into Canine Economy: Project MBF's Ambitious Vision for India

Sankshay Babber urges Indian states to adopt Project Man's Best Friend to address the dog-human conflict as an economic and governance opportunity. The project aims for 80% vaccination, sterilisation, and behavior monitoring of India's dogs, transforming pounds into hospitals, and creating a ₹15,000+ Crore canine economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:28 IST
Transforming Stray Chaos into Canine Economy: Project MBF's Ambitious Vision for India
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India, March 03: Sankshay Babber is advocating for state governments to embrace Project Man's Best Friend (MBF), a national initiative aimed at resolving the dog-human conflict by transforming it into an economic and governance opportunity. The project envisions harnessing a ₹15,000+ Crore regulated canine economy while generating numerous jobs.

MBF's approach treats the issue not as a menace but an opportunity, incorporating dog identification, high vaccination coverage, sterilization tracking, behavior monitoring, and systematic community dog deployment into one comprehensive system. This includes converting animal pounds into government-run animal hospitals and trauma units, enhancing sterilization capacity, expanding veterinary jobs, and offering a sustainable state revenue stream.

The initiative includes a centralized mobile app for tracking sterilization, feeding zones, and health checks. It promotes sterilization by private centers, uses society dogs as security assets, employs therapy dogs in healthcare, incentivizes the adoption of Indie dogs, and introduces taxes on foreign breeds. MBF targets reducing bite incidents, eliminating rabies, restoring order, and fostering humane governance.

TRENDING

1
Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

Telangana High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

 India
2
Tragic Accident at Chinki-Boras Dam Construction: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

Tragic Accident at Chinki-Boras Dam Construction: Safety Lapses Under Scruti...

 India
3
Macclesfield's Stadium Scare: A Twist After Historic FA Cup Triumph

Macclesfield's Stadium Scare: A Twist After Historic FA Cup Triumph

 United Kingdom
4
Currency Havens: U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

Currency Havens: U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026