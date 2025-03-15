Impending TikTok Ownership Deal: A Decision on the Horizon

U.S. Vice President JD Vance expects the terms of an agreement about TikTok's ownership will be finalized by April 5, as two White House officials indicate. The social media platform's future has been uncertain since a law, which mandates its Chinese owner ByteDance to sell on national security grounds or face a ban, took effect on January 19.

In a move to delay enforcement, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, extending the deadline by 75 days. Trump recently appointed Vance and national security adviser Michael Waltz to oversee the potential sale of TikTok. Over the weekend, the administration reportedly engaged with four groups interested in purchasing the platform.

Vance expressed confidence in reaching a deal that addresses national security while establishing 'an American TikTok enterprise.' During an interview with NBC News on Air Force Two, he suggested that the agreement would likely come together soon. However, a White House official acknowledged that details might require further negotiation beyond the April 5 deadline. TikTok and ByteDance have yet to comment on these developments.

