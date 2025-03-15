Left Menu

Trump's Quest for Accountability: A Justice Department Critique

President Trump vowed accountability for those prosecuting him during his tenure out of power. Speaking at the U.S. Justice Department, he criticized its trajectory while in office. The speech revisited themes from his 2024 campaign, as Trump addressed past legal challenges and criticized perceived corruption within the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 03:47 IST
President Donald Trump

In a striking address given at the U.S. Justice Department, President Donald Trump pledged to pursue accountability against prosecutors and officials involved in legal actions targeting him during his absence from power.

Speaking of familiar themes from his 2024 campaign, Trump detailed his own challenges with the department, which included charges over his handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

Despite Special Counsel Jack Smith dropping the cases post-election, Trump criticized the Justice Department's independence, asserting his control since reelection and scrutinizing its operations to root out perceived abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

