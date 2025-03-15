Senate Avoids Shutdown Amid Party Division: Schumer's Controversial Decisive Vote

The U.S. Senate narrowly avoided a partial government shutdown on Friday by passing a stopgap spending bill, despite widespread dissatisfaction among Democrats. Angered by President Trump's campaign for federal workforce reductions, Democrats reluctantly allowed the advancement of the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leading the charge.

The 54-46 Senate vote followed a Republican-controlled House passage earlier this week, maintaining federal spending at approximately $6.75 trillion. However, the measure cuts spending by nearly $7 billion, raising concerns among Democrats about job losses and restricted spending amidst a turbulent trade environment.

The decision by Schumer to advance the bill has laid bare significant divisions within the Democratic Party, with key figures like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioning leadership strategies. As Republicans pivot to tax cut extensions and debt ceiling issues, Democrats warn of potential risks to critical programs such as Medicaid.

(With inputs from agencies.)