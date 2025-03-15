Left Menu

Senate Avoids Shutdown Amid Party Division: Schumer's Controversial Decisive Vote

The U.S. Senate passed a stopgap spending bill, avoiding a government shutdown, amid Democratic dissatisfaction with Trump's spending cuts. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's move to advance the bill led to significant party division. Republicans aim to extend tax cuts and address the debt ceiling next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 04:02 IST
Senate Avoids Shutdown Amid Party Division: Schumer's Controversial Decisive Vote

The U.S. Senate narrowly avoided a partial government shutdown on Friday by passing a stopgap spending bill, despite widespread dissatisfaction among Democrats. Angered by President Trump's campaign for federal workforce reductions, Democrats reluctantly allowed the advancement of the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer leading the charge.

The 54-46 Senate vote followed a Republican-controlled House passage earlier this week, maintaining federal spending at approximately $6.75 trillion. However, the measure cuts spending by nearly $7 billion, raising concerns among Democrats about job losses and restricted spending amidst a turbulent trade environment.

The decision by Schumer to advance the bill has laid bare significant divisions within the Democratic Party, with key figures like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioning leadership strategies. As Republicans pivot to tax cut extensions and debt ceiling issues, Democrats warn of potential risks to critical programs such as Medicaid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025