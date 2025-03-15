Diplomatic Maneuvers: Russian-North Korean Relations Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has made a significant visit to North Korea, as reported by the nation's state media, KCNA. This visit follows a recent U.S. ceasefire proposal in the ongoing Ukraine war, where North Korean forces are reportedly aiding Russian troops, according to officials from Ukraine, the U.S., and South Korea.

Rudenko has been instrumental in cultivating relationships with North Korea since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine commenced in February 2022. His role has also included participating in peace negotiations with Ukraine during the early stages of the conflict. While KCNA reports that he visited key monuments in Pyongyang, further details remain undisclosed.

According to Dorothy Shea, former Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, over 12,000 North Korean soldiers are actively fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region. U.S. President Donald Trump recently appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops in the area, on the condition of their surrender, a request that Putin has acknowledged.

