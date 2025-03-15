NASA's Deadline Extension Amidst Astronaut Mission Pressure
Current US domestic news highlights NASA's extended deadline for mass layoff plans due to astronaut missions, Hilary Perkins' resignation from the FDA, controversies involving Trump's policies on deportation and DEI programs, planned government layoffs, expanded drone use, Justice Department probes, and legislative actions to avoid a government shutdown.
Amidst the whirlwind of high-priority space missions, NASA has secured a one-week extension to submit its mass layoff strategy. This comes as the agency faces immense pressure to meet a tight deadline imposed during efforts to streamline federal bureaucracies under Elon Musk and the Trump administration.
In a rapid turnover, Hilary Perkins resigned just two days after her appointment as the U.S. FDA's top lawyer, citing distractions from her past role in the Justice Department. Her departure highlights the tumultuous environment under President Trump's tenure, marked by divisive policies including the deportation of activists, currently challenged as unconstitutional.
The legal landscape is further complicated by temporary approval of a DEI program ban and an FAA proposal to broaden drone use. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate passed a stopgap spending bill, preventing a government shutdown, as protests at Columbia University are scrutinized for potential terrorism violations.
