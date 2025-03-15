Diplomatic Drama: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Amid Strained Ties

The diplomatic relations between the United States and South Africa have hit a new low following the expulsion of South Africa's ambassador by the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The ambassador, characterized by Rubio as a 'race-baiting politician,' has been declared unwelcome in America.

This diplomatic rift follows an ongoing strain since U.S. President Donald Trump ceased financial aid to South Africa. The suspension of aid was justified by disagreements over South Africa's land policy and a genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel, a U.S. ally.

South Africa has expressed disappointment over the expulsion, pledging to maintain diplomatic efforts. The backlash stems from varying stances on race and land reforms, particularly following South Africa's introduction of a controversial land expropriation policy aimed at addressing historical racial inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)