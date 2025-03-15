Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Amid Strained Ties

The United States has expelled South Africa's ambassador amid escalating tensions, largely due to conflicting views over land policy and relations with Israel. The decision marks a low point in bilateral ties, creating diplomatic challenges amid ongoing debates on race and governance in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:27 IST
Diplomatic Drama: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Amid Strained Ties
Marco Rubio Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The diplomatic relations between the United States and South Africa have hit a new low following the expulsion of South Africa's ambassador by the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The ambassador, characterized by Rubio as a 'race-baiting politician,' has been declared unwelcome in America.

This diplomatic rift follows an ongoing strain since U.S. President Donald Trump ceased financial aid to South Africa. The suspension of aid was justified by disagreements over South Africa's land policy and a genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel, a U.S. ally.

South Africa has expressed disappointment over the expulsion, pledging to maintain diplomatic efforts. The backlash stems from varying stances on race and land reforms, particularly following South Africa's introduction of a controversial land expropriation policy aimed at addressing historical racial inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025