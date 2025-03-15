Left Menu

Sukhdeo Bhagat Condemns Giridih Violence, Criticizes UP Government’s Response

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticized the government's handling of Giridih violence in Jharkhand and addressed the hazardous atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the role of biased law enforcement and urged improvement to prevent future incidents, emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's directive for people to remain indoors during such tensions.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has strongly condemned the violent incidents that erupted in Giridih, Jharkhand, describing the events as 'unfortunate'. While acknowledging the government's control over the situation, Bhagat criticized the covering of mosques in Uttar Pradesh and the directive for people to remain indoors, labeling it part of a recently developed 'poisonous environment'.

He expressed concern over deliberate attempts by certain factions to foster tension within the nation. Citing historical instances where Jumma Namaz and Holi coincided without conflict, Bhagat suggested these recent disturbances are unprecedented and intentional.

The Congress leader emphasized the necessity of unbiased law enforcement to prevent such incidents, warning that biased actions by authorities will only exacerbate the issue. Despite the tensions during the Holi celebrations, Giridih remains peaceful, though vehicles were set ablaze amidst the clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

