Tensions Mount: Hamas Ceasefire Proposal and Hostage Release Conditions

Hamas declared on Saturday that it would release an American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, and the bodies of four other captives if Israel adheres to the current ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Dubbed an "exceptional deal," the release hinges on the resumption and adherence to the truce.

A senior Hamas official, speaking anonymously, indicated that discussions over the ceasefire's second phase should resume immediately upon the release and conclude within 50 days. The deal requires Israel to allow humanitarian aid entry into Gaza and to retreat from a strategic corridor at Gaza's border with Egypt.

Additional demands include the release of Palestinian prisoners in a swap for hostages. Meanwhile, Israel has been accused of psychological warfare, casting doubts on Hamas' proposition. Negotiations, involving Egypt and Qatar, are set to continue as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)