Left Menu

Decibel Democracy: Belgrade's Mass Protests Against Vucic

Serbia's capital, Belgrade, witnessed a massive rally against populist President Aleksandar Vucic, seen as a peak of ongoing anti-corruption protests. The movement intensified after a tragic accident, fueling public discontent with government corruption. Tensions were high, with fears of unrest, and several opposition activists were detained ahead of the demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:57 IST
Decibel Democracy: Belgrade's Mass Protests Against Vucic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

The streets of Belgrade echoed with the loud sound of whistles and vuvuzelas, as a significant rally against Serbia's populist leader, President Aleksandar Vucic, took place. The gathering was a result of prolonged anti-corruption protests challenging Vucic's longstanding dominance in Serbian politics.

Tensions escalated as protesters, some hailing from distant parts of Serbia, converged in the capital to voice their dissent. Authorities heightened their presence, arresting some opposition activists on allegations of a coup plot. Despite the government's warnings of unrest, the protests proceeded with thousands joining forces in downtown Belgrade.

The nationwide movement gained momentum following a fatal train station collapse, spotlighting government negligence and corruption. While Vucic attributes the unrest to foreign interference, the protests continue to draw disillusioned citizens demanding change and integrity in state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025