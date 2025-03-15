Decibel Democracy: Belgrade's Mass Protests Against Vucic

The streets of Belgrade echoed with the loud sound of whistles and vuvuzelas, as a significant rally against Serbia's populist leader, President Aleksandar Vucic, took place. The gathering was a result of prolonged anti-corruption protests challenging Vucic's longstanding dominance in Serbian politics.

Tensions escalated as protesters, some hailing from distant parts of Serbia, converged in the capital to voice their dissent. Authorities heightened their presence, arresting some opposition activists on allegations of a coup plot. Despite the government's warnings of unrest, the protests proceeded with thousands joining forces in downtown Belgrade.

The nationwide movement gained momentum following a fatal train station collapse, spotlighting government negligence and corruption. While Vucic attributes the unrest to foreign interference, the protests continue to draw disillusioned citizens demanding change and integrity in state institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)