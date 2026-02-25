Left Menu

Congress Protests Against Arrest of IYC Chief in Shirtless Demonstration

Congress workers protested in Jammu against the arrest of Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib for a demonstration at an AI summit. Led by Raman Bhalla, they condemned the action as illegal and vowed to continue protests until his release, criticizing the government for suppressing dissent.

  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu, Congress workers staged a protest against the recent arrest of Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib. The protest was in response to Chib's detainment following a 'shirtless protest' at an AI summit that garnered significant attention.

Led by Raman Bhalla, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress working president, demonstrators marched from the party office on Residency Road, voicing their opposition to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. They faced heavy police presence and barricades intended to halt their advance.

Strongly condemning the arrest as illegal and unwarranted, Bhalla pledged continued protests, criticizing the government's alleged efforts to stifle dissent. Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma voiced similar concerns, expressing commitment to peaceful demonstrations demanding the release of detained youth leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

