Left Menu

Starmer's Call for Unity: Pressuring Putin for Peace

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges global leaders to maintain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Addressing a virtual 'coalition of the willing' meeting, Starmer emphasizes the need for military and financial support to Ukraine and fostering discussions for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:32 IST
Starmer's Call for Unity: Pressuring Putin for Peace
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on global leaders to persistently pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine. In a virtual gathering of what Starmer describes as the 'coalition of the willing,' he emphasized that Putin will eventually need to engage in serious peace discussions.

The meeting, attended by leaders from around 25 countries including European nations and supporters like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, sought to explore military and financial support for Ukraine, as well as potential peacekeeping missions should hostilities cease. Notably, the United States was absent from this meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed cautious optimism about Putin's possible cooperation in ceasefire talks following a recent meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff. Starmer, however, stresses the need for concrete commitments from world leaders now, accusing Putin of playing 'pointless games' with the peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025