Starmer's Call for Unity: Pressuring Putin for Peace

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on global leaders to persistently pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine. In a virtual gathering of what Starmer describes as the 'coalition of the willing,' he emphasized that Putin will eventually need to engage in serious peace discussions.

The meeting, attended by leaders from around 25 countries including European nations and supporters like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, sought to explore military and financial support for Ukraine, as well as potential peacekeeping missions should hostilities cease. Notably, the United States was absent from this meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed cautious optimism about Putin's possible cooperation in ceasefire talks following a recent meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff. Starmer, however, stresses the need for concrete commitments from world leaders now, accusing Putin of playing 'pointless games' with the peace plan.

