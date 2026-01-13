Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

Tragedy struck Gaza overnight as four residents, including two women and a child, were killed when walls collapsed on their tents following intense winds, hospital sources confirmed Tuesday. The incident underscores the dire living conditions many Gazans face amid ongoing aid shortages and the residual impact of Israeli bombardment.

The casualties were primarily from one family, with three members losing their lives due to an eight-meter-high wall falling onto their tent. Relatives of the deceased were seen Tuesday morning clearing debris and attempting to reconstruct their makeshift homes. Despite a ceasefire in place since October 10, aid organizations warn that Gazans lack proper shelter, making them susceptible to frequent and harsh winter storms.

In the wake of this disaster, images show residents striving to repair inundated tents. Displaced individuals like Yasmin Shalha are forced to braved the fierce winds, sewing their tattered shelters by threading them together. Meanwhile, the United Nations and aid groups stress the need for increased supply of essential materials, with many stating that while the bombings have ceased, Gazans are far from safe.

