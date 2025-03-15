Samyukt Kisan Morcha Condemns Hate Speech: A Call for Unity in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha issued a strong statement condemning remarks made by a Uttar Pradesh Police officer and BJP leaders that were perceived as divisive and harmful towards minority communities.

The organization, known for its leadership in the 2020-21 farmers' protests, urged Indians to remain united against hate and demanded the suspension of officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary and apologies from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leader Raghuraj Singh.

Highlighting the need for communal amity, the Morcha called for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to clarify its stance on minority issues and asked the judiciary to take action against those inciting religious hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)